Key West hospital doubles its beds for detox, behavioral health

On a recent afternoon, a taxi pulled up to the dePoo Medical Building, 1200 Kennedy Drive in Key West, which takes patients for detox or behavioral issues such as bipolar disorders or depression.
A woman stepped out of the cab and walked through the automatic doors, where staff warmly greeted her as a patient. They knew her by name.
At dePoo, part of Lower Keys Medical Center, there are 11 beds awaiting such people. By the end of the year, there will be 23 when the building’s third floor reopens after extensive renovations totaling more than $6 million.
“We’re always full,” said Erin Sheehan, director of behavioral health, adding dePoo refers people who can’t get in to the Guidance Care Center in Marathon or places in Miami.
The newly reconstructed third floor was given a grand opening of sorts this week at dePoo, with the press, doctors and members of the community welcomed to tour it while it was empty of patients.
“When I first came here, we were doing more detox education with a very high population of alcoholism,” said Dr. Vinod Patwa, dePoo’s medical director. “Psychiatric patients were going to Miami. We decided to provide both services. They’re getting total care.”
“If they just need help, they can come to dePoo,” Sheehan said. “We always have a nurse or a social worker for them to talk to.”
About six months in the making, the third floor features a more modern set-up, staff said. Clear glass walls on the day room make the 5,200-square-foot floor feel more open as if everyone is working together, said Sheehan. A similar day room on the second floor has a regular wall around it.
“It was aged,” John Emery, chief operating officer of Lower Keys Medical, said of the former third floor at dePoo. “We tried to get away from that.”
Emery showed visitors the patient rooms and a hallway lined with large color photographs of Florida Keys nature scenes.
“This is a healthy environment,” he said.
