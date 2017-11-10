Key West to give $600K rent break to commercial tenants

The city of Key West will take a revenue loss of more than $600,000 in one month in order to give rent abatement to its commercial tenants still recovering from Hurricane Irma, which roared across the Keys two months ago.
Tenants will receive one free month of rent and have the option of deferring a second month to pay back within a year.
“I have strong feelings about this,” Mayor Craig Cates said as he endorsed the plan, which passed by a 5-2 vote Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., during the City Commission meeting.
Commissioners Margaret Romero and Billy Wardlow dissented, saying it wasn’t fair to single out city tenants for such a rent break as islandwide, businesses suffered due to Irma, which prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation days ahead of the Category 4 hurricane.
“Are we playing fair to all the taxpayers?” Romero asked. “I know it sounds like I’m really hard-hearted. I’m trying to be fair to every business and renter in this community.”
“I’m suffering,” said Lee Starling, a commercial lobster fisherman who works at the Key West Historic Seaport. “There is very little business. People are not coming back like you expected them to.”
“No one wants to be out of business,” said George Bellenger, a charter boat captain.
After hearing from the former director of the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter who was fired in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma, city commissioners decided not to investigate the shelter for cleanliness or fraud.
Allegations from Mike Tolbert include unsanitary living conditions, including reports of scabies infections, and that far more people were being banned than the city had been told.
Only commissioners Sam Kaufman and Clayton Lopez voted in favor of a probe.
“I accept the decision,” Kaufman said after the meeting.
City Manager Jim Scholl said he has been out to KOTS several times and agreed with the commission’s decision. Scholl likened the scabies infections to head lice at a public school.
