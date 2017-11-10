Bealls, Dollar Tree could reopen by Thanksgiving

“I wonder when or if [insert Hurricane Irma-damaged business name here] will reopen.”
It’s been a common phrase in the two months following the worst Florida Keys storm in decades. Renovations and revamps continue for hundreds of businesses throughout the Keys following the Sept. 10 Category 4 hurricane.
Bealls Outlet and Dollar Tree in the bayside plaza near mile marker 53 in Marathon will be stocked with all new merchandise and hopefully reopen toward the end of the month, said plaza owner Brian Schmitt.
Both stores pulled all display fixtures and sold all their inventory prior to the storm, “I guess to get rid of any perception they’re selling damaged merchandise,” he said. “I believe it’s a company policy because Office Depot did the same thing, even though they didn’t have any water.”
Office Depot, near mile marker 50 oceanside, reopened last week with all new merchandise.
Bealls and Dollar Tree could be open sometime around Thanksgiving, Schmitt said. A Bealls corporate representative said an opening date hasn’t been set. Dollar Tree representatives could not be reached at press time.
“They can open whenever they want,” Schmitt said. Other stores in the plaza are open including Keys Strength and Conditioning, Oasis Nail Spa, Keys Clipper and Style Shop, Marathon Bagel Company, Gem Aire and the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. offices.
The bayside Wendy’s restaurant nearest mile marker 50 won’t reopen until spring, said Steven Nekhaila, district manager.
“We took quite a bit of damage from the hurricane and we’re slated for a full remodel,” he said. “It’ll be a lot nicer when we bounce back. We’re going to gut the whole inside and pretty much redo everything.”
Some of the store’s 25 employees are working at the two Wendy’s stores in Key West. “Unfortunately we don’t have anything for the rest of the employees until we’re back on line,” Nekhaila said.
There is no set date for the reopening of Winn-Dixie, mile marker 50 oceanside.
“We’re not saying it never will reopen — we just don’t have any information on when that store will be opening,” a customer service representative said Thursday. “As soon as we do we’ll certainly get information out about it.”
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
