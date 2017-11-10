The under-construction Plantation Key School didn’t budge from Hurricane Irma’s winds.
The under-construction Plantation Key School didn’t budge from Hurricane Irma’s winds. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter
The under-construction Plantation Key School didn’t budge from Hurricane Irma’s winds. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter

Local

Plantation Key School holds up for Irma

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 10, 2017 4:00 PM

The under-construction Plantation Key School for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade suffered no real damage during Hurricane Irma and is only slightly behind schedule, Monroe County School District Superintendent Mark Porter said Friday.

“I was pretty impressed,” Porter said of the PKS walls holding up during the Category 4 storm that struck two months ago. “No significant issues at all associated with the hurricane.”

The new $34 million school, replacing an old building, is set to open in August 2018. School Board members will tour the construction site Tuesday afternoon before their 3 p.m. organizational meeting at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier, which will be followed by a 3:30 p.m. workshop and a 5 p.m. meeting.

Also Tuesday, the board will discuss Porter’s task force created to help define a proposal to build employee housing behind Sugarloaf School in the Lower Keys.

The six members include builder Niels Hubbell, United Teachers of Monroe President Holly Hummell-Gorman, Porter, Jenny O’Brien, Rachel Quad and Kimberly Matthews.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video