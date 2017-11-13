Stockton tapped as new Keys United Way CEO

United Way of the Florida Keys announced Leah Stockton will take the role of president and chief executive officer of the non-profit. Stockton replaces Kate Bauer-Jones, who resigned after suffering Hurricane Irma-related damage to her home.
The new United Way of the Florida Keys CEO has a background in nonprofits and is an established member of the Keys community, having lived in Key West for over a decade. Most recently, she has worked with the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition for the last seven years serving families in Monroe County as both program coordinator and community liaison.
While receiving a bachelor of arts degree from Berry College in Georgia, Stockton served as lead for several community organizations, including president of the Habitat for Humanity chapter, and coordinator for two hurricane relief teams traveling to Florida. She then relocated to Key West where she worked in the hospitality industry for several years before returning to her passion for serving others working in a non-profit.
Stockton said she is “looking forward to the opportunity of working with such a strong local organization as United Way of the Florida Keys.” She said, given her background, her work at United Way will “focus on families in the community with the most immediate need being to assist those who suffered losses during Hurricane Irma.”
She praised her predecessor Kate Bauer-Jones, for doing “such remarkable work growing United Way’s impact and presence throughout the Keys,” and is looking forward to "furthering the efforts of the organization's dedicated board of directors in uniting our community by continuing to form and strengthen partnerships with many businesses, individuals, and organizations.”
