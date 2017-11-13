History & Discovery Center reopening after Irma

Keys History & Discovery Center announced a reopening date of Thursday, Nov. 16. The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort. It is is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Due to damages at the Islander Resort and the need for the Islander staff to have an operations center, the museum had been closed.
“We are pleased we were able to provide a temporary home for the Islander and its staff,” Foundation Executive Director Jill Miranda Baker said in a statement. “While they are not ready to reopen, they are rebuilding and now have access to their front lobby and office space.”
The Discovery Center’s first floor focuses on a series of permanent exhibits exploring the vast history associated with the Upper Keys and includes: Legends of the Line, First People, 1733 Treasure Fleet, Pirates/Wreckers/Salvagers, Indian Keys, Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railway, Stories of the Upper Keys and 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
