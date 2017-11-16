Florida Keys motorcycle deputy seriously injured after being struck by a wood pallet Thursday morning

Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputies were injured — one seriously — after a pallet of wood flew off a passing pickup truck and hit them Thursday morning in Lower Matecumbe Key.
One of the deputies, Darren Jensen, 27, suffered a significant leg injury from the wood and had to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for treatment, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney. The other deputy, Greg Korzen, 43, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for treatment, but his injuries were not as severe as the one suffered by his colleague.
Jensen’s injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening, Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office media relations officer, said.
The deputies were heading north on U.S. 1 to Miami-Dade for routine maintenance on their motorcycles. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 72.
A southbound 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by Damien McWaid, 43, of Dania Beach, Fla. was passing the deputies when the pallet, which McKinney said was not secured, flew out of the bed of the truck and landed in the northbound lane in the path of Korzen’s BMW motorcycle, striking the front of the bike.
The wood bounced off Korzen’s motorcycle and hit Jensen in the leg.
McKinney said McWaid faces a charge of not securing his load and causing injuries.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments