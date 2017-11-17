Marathon residents, business owners have spent $18M in aftermath of Irma

Marathon home and business owners have spent $18 million in the last two months repairing the damage left behind by September’s Hurricane Irma, according to city officials.
In turn, the city has waived about $360,000 in permit fees for people to make those improvements, City Manager Chuck Lindsey told City Council members Tuesday night.
He said permit fees will be waived until Dec. 1.
In terms of debris cleanup, as of Tuesday about 350,000 cubic yards had been collected and there’s about 3,000 to 4,000 yards left.
City-wide, about 85 percent of debris has been collected, Lindsey said.
“And about 85 percent of that is gone,” he said.
Most of it has been moved to landfills on the mainland.
The Marathon Manor property on Sombrero Road, next to the high school, has been used as a dumping ground for debris since the Sept. 10 storm. The piles of debris have slowly been going down there and at other sites across the island.
“We should have everything out of there and the Manor back to normal by next week,” Lindsey said.
Air curtain burning of vegetative debris at Florida Keys Country Club has ended, while about 30 percent of vegetative debris left behind has been incinerated.
Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis said crews are working to get Sombrero Beach back to normal.
“We’d like to have the entire beach open by the first of the year, but a major portion will be open for our tourists to use,” he said.
There are still about 40 vessels in the mangroves at the Boot Key Harbor City Marina and five in the marina, said Sean Cannon, ports director at the marina at U.S. 1 and 35th Street.
The storm ruined two-thirds of the 300 boats docked at the marina prior to landfall of the storm.
Cannon told the Keynoter in October there are still about 100 boats docked in the marina.
Council also:
▪ Approved Michelle Coldiron as the city’s new mayor for the next year under a new mayoral selection process. The council used to choose annually who would be their mayor and vice mayor. Now, mayors are determined by seniority and popular votes, but still have the title for one year. Councilman John Bartus is now vice mayor. Councilman Mark Senmartin voted against the mayor and vice mayor changes because he said he disagrees with the policy change.
▪ Approved an ordinance that would regulate medical marijuana dispensaries the same way pharmacies are regulated. “It doesn’t mean one would open here. It just provides the local zoning regulations,” said city attorney David Migut. Senmartin voted against the ordinance.
▪ Voted not to give grants out of the city’s nonprofits fund in the coming year. From that fund, the city gives about $90,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout the city annually. Council members said it was a tough decision to make, but with major expenses post-Irma, it would be fiscally responsible to save the $90,000.
▪ Canceled the Nov. 28 meeting and the Dec. 26 meeting. The next meeting is Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Marathon City Hall, near mile marker 52, at 9805 Overseas Highway oceanside.
