Reckless driving leads to drug charges for three

Police say when they pulled over a 22-year-old North Lauderdale man Thursday for driving recklessly through the Lower Keys and asked for his license, he said he’d never had one.
Pedro Ayala was pulled over in a black Toyota at mile marker 24.5 bayside for allegedly going 60 mph through the 45-mph protected key deer zone on Big Pine Key, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
The smell of marijuana coming from the car prompted Deputy Ken Fricke to call for backup, after which Ayala handed him a plastic back with marijuana inside, Herrin said. In the passenger seat was Luis Ayala, 27, of Key West, and in the back seat was 24-year-old Meshack Walker of Miami.
While Fricke was checking the names of the three men in police databases, Pedro Ayala allegedly jumped out of the car and attempted to run, during which he reportedly turned around and reached for his waistband.
“Fearing Ayala had a gun, Deputy Fricke used his Taser and disabled Ayala, who was then taken into custody,” Herrin said.
A search of Walker and Luis Ayala turned up 15 grams of powdered cocaine, three grams of crack cocaine and four grams of heroin, along with some unidentified homemade pills which will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing, Herrin said.
Pedro Ayala was arrested on possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, driving without a license and resisting arrest charges. Luis Ayala was booked on possession of marijuana, heroin and cocaine. Walker faces a marijuana possession charge.
The Ayalas were taken to the jail on Stock Island where they remained Friday without bond.
