Emergency chief: We were ‘making it up as we went along’

Florida Keys officials faced a “logistics nightmare” in the days following Category 4 Hurricane Irma and admitted Tuesday to not being fully prepared for the storm that devastated parts of the island chain.
“We spent a lot of time making it up as we went along,” County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said about post-hurricane operations to a room full of local officials at the first of several upcoming meetings about how to better plan for future storms.
The meeting Tuesday was held in the same room as the county’s post-Irma Emergency Operations Center. For weeks, hundreds of county employees worked there from sun up to sun down after the storm.
“We found ourselves in a position where we were trying to build plans, trying to learn, trying to create the strategy on how to deal with a major hurricane strike in the Florida Keys, yet almost none of us had ever been through a major hurricane strike,” Senterfitt said. “The reality is it had been so long since this community had been hit by a Cat 4 that a lot of what we were doing was theory, concept, or what we think will work.”
The first Category 4 storm to strike the Florida Keys in 57 years left parts of the island without power and water for days, and thousands of angry residents who evacuated waiting on the mainland to re-enter while crews worked to restore essential services.
“We know it didn’t go perfect. We know there are areas that need improvement,” Senterfitt said of the emergency response coordination efforts.
One of the biggest issues in the Keys and across the state was a lack of fuel, he said. Evacuees had trouble finding it as they headed north, and the responders who stayed behind found a fuel drought locally.
“We all ended up fighting for fuel,” Senterfitt said.
Another problem that wreaked havoc on the response side locally was a lack of communication. Without Internet or cellphone service, officials had to travel to speak with each other in person. Residents who evacuated had to wait three days before hearing about a reentry timeline.
There was a fight for what became labeled as “comms,” short for communications or access to them through what’s called a COW, short for Cell On Wheels.
Those were just a few of the issues discussed Tuesday.
“In the next five years we need to become more proficient,” said Marathon City Manager Chuck Lindsey. “There’s no reason why the Florida Keys shouldn’t be the national standard for hurricane operations.”
Senterfitt said a “comprehensive, exhaustive, down-to-detail report of what worked, what didn’t work and what could have been done better” should be put together by June 1, 2018.
Monroe County Health Department Director Bob Eadie said for progress to be made in the future, unity among municipalities is necessary.
“My point is, we’ll all either hang together or separately. Don’t lose that thought moving ahead as a group,” he said.
