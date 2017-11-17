Local

Key West convict gets 46 months in prison for gun case

By Gwen Filosa

November 17, 2017 02:31 PM

A Key West man convicted of illegal possession of guns received nearly four years in federal prison at a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Nelson Atwood Sawyer, 45, was caught with firearms he can’t legally possess since he is a felon Sept. 16 while driving near 17th Terrace and Northside Drive in Key West.

A search of his vehicle turned up a Smith & Wesson .22 LR rifle and a Spike’s Tactical .762 caliber short-barreled rifle, both inside a duffel bag behind the driver's seat.

Sawyer has a prior conviction for burglary from 2007.

“During the search, the defendant stated he was taking the firearms to a friend,” according to a prepared statement signed by Sawyer and a prosecutor.

U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez gave Sawyer 46 months in prison, plus three years of supervised probation after his release.

Probation will require Sawyer to participate in programs for anger management and domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health.

