Police: 2 teens arrested for selling marijuana

Two Stock Island teenagers were jailed this week after police said they sold marijuana to undercover operatives.
Peydon Richardson, 18, who lives in the dorms of Florida Keys Community College on Stock Island, allegedly sold marijuana three times in April, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
One sale took place in the Stock Island neighborhood of Key Haven and the other two sales were at FKCC in the dorms.
Richardson was arrested for three counts of sale of marijuana. Two of the charges carry the possibility of a harsher penalty because they took place on the grounds of a school.
Richardson also faces three counts use of use of a two way communications device to facilitate a felony.
His girlfriend, 19-year-old Sydney Recchia, is charged with one count of distributing marijuana.
Deputies said on one occasion she physically delivered the marijuana to the operative after the sale was arranged by Richardson.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
