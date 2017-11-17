Local

Police: 2 teens arrested for selling marijuana

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 17, 2017 02:40 PM

Two Stock Island teenagers were jailed this week after police said they sold marijuana to undercover operatives.

Peydon Richardson, 18, who lives in the dorms of Florida Keys Community College on Stock Island, allegedly sold marijuana three times in April, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

One sale took place in the Stock Island neighborhood of Key Haven and the other two sales were at FKCC in the dorms.

Richardson was arrested for three counts of sale of marijuana. Two of the charges carry the possibility of a harsher penalty because they took place on the grounds of a school.

Richardson also faces three counts use of use of a two way communications device to facilitate a felony.

His girlfriend, 19-year-old Sydney Recchia, is charged with one count of distributing marijuana.

recchia, sydney
Recchia

Deputies said on one occasion she physically delivered the marijuana to the operative after the sale was arranged by Richardson.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video