Cleanup of storm debris from Keys canals nears

An effort to remove storm debris and sunken boats from most Florida Keys canals should begin in the very near future, Monroe County staff said Tuesday.
“In case people think there’s nothing going on [with canals], we haven’t started yet,” county Sustainability Director Rhonda Haag told county commissioners at the Key West meeting. “We hope to start very soon.”
That could be within days, once agreements are finalized with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection.
The state agencies accepted the responsibility since the county is essentially “out of resources” to handle the cost after other hurricane-recovery expenses. “We don’t have the money to pay for this,” Haag said. Federal funds are expected to reimburse the state agencies.
The FWC will focus on sunken boats; the DEP funds removal of other marine debris from canals. One contractor is expected to clean the canals. The two-agency oversight has more to do with funding.
Federal and state agencies already have removed more than 1,000 sunken or “displaced” vessels from nearshore or open waters around the Keys.
Much of the canal debris could wind up being temporarily stored in public parks, like Harry Harris Park in Tavernier and Rowell’s Waterfront Park on Key Largo.
A location for storing sunken boats and storm debris from Lower Keys waterways has not been identified.
The DEP asked the county provide debris-storage facilities on land in public ownership as a cost-saving step. Some of the private lots used for holding upland storm debris cost $350 per acre, per day.
Most canals that lead to open water will be inspected for debris. No distinction will be made between public and “private” canals since ownership of a waterway often is ambiguous, Assistant County Attorney Cynthia Hall said.
Florida Keys municipal canals are expected to put on the list for cleaning once agreements have been signed with respective city officials.
With the focus on maintaining navigation, the state probably will not go into “plugged” canals, Haag said. Debris below a certain navigable depth also may remain in place if not creating an environmental hazard.
