Founders Park pool closed because of broken pump

The pump at the Ron Levy Aquatic Center at the Village of Islamorada’s Founders Park is down and the Olympic-sized pool is closed until further notice.
Complicating matters is the fact that the replacement part is not in stock and won’t arrive in the Keys for another couple of weeks, said Village Councilman Mike Forster.
“The Ron Levy Aquatic Center will reopen as soon as possible, but the equipment requiring replacement may take some time to arrive and be installed,” Village Public Information Officer Mary Swaney said in a statement.
The pool was one of the few amenities open at Founders Park, mile marker 87, following Hurricane Irma. The grounds were chosen as a debris depot and a staging area for utility and other crews working on recovery efforts after the strong Category 4 storm. Swaney said the rest of the park should be open the beginning of next month.
“Founders Park is being restored from the use as a staging site for vegetative debris from Hurricane Irma being picked up from neighborhoods and properties in the Village,” Swaney said. “A full reopening of Founders Park in being planned for December.”
In spite of the pool closure, certain facilities in Founders Park will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The following facilities at Founders Park are open to the public for recreation during the evening hours: Fitness park and pickleball Court; tennis courts, basketball court and the baseball field.
Parking is allowed in the gravel areas around the aquatic center, fitness park, basketball court, tennis courts, marina trailer parking lot and baseball field. All other areas of Founders Park including the beach and dog park remain closed until further notice.
“It has not yet been determined when events normally held at Founders Park will be able to resume,” Swaney said. “The Village Council and Village staff are aware of the importance of Founders Park to the community and will strive to resume operations as quickly as possible.”
The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Festival, which takes place at Founders, is scheduled for Dec. 1.
