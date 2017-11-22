Key West fines businessman $10K for illegal transient rental

A prominent Key West business owner must pay $10,250 after once again illegally renting out a home without the proper license.
Ed Swift, a founder of Historic Tours of America, this month was fined $5,000 for renting out a Key Cove property and also was hit with a formerly suspended fine of $5,000 from a previous illegal transient rental case by the code compliance department of Key West.
The property management company behind the rental was also fined for the violation, bringing the total owed the city to $13,685, according to code compliance director Jim Young.
“All for one rental,” Young said.
The rental was 5 Key Cove Drive that was rented from Aug. 17 to 21 by Vacasa, Inc., for $2,684.75. In Key West, houses can’t be rented out for less than 30 days without a transient license.
At the Nov. 15 special magistrate hearing, only Swift’s attorney Michelle Cates appeared. She did not contest the allegation or the settlement. This was the fourth case of illegal transient rentals brought against Swift within three years.
Swift has been a longtime proponent of affordable workforce housing in Key West.
Only Swift’s name and Vacasa were listed on the code violation.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
