Local

Key West fines businessman $10K for illegal transient rental

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 22, 2017 09:13 AM

A prominent Key West business owner must pay $10,250 after once again illegally renting out a home without the proper license.

Ed Swift, a founder of Historic Tours of America, this month was fined $5,000 for renting out a Key Cove property and also was hit with a formerly suspended fine of $5,000 from a previous illegal transient rental case by the code compliance department of Key West.

The property management company behind the rental was also fined for the violation, bringing the total owed the city to $13,685, according to code compliance director Jim Young.

“All for one rental,” Young said.

The rental was 5 Key Cove Drive that was rented from Aug. 17 to 21 by Vacasa, Inc., for $2,684.75. In Key West, houses can’t be rented out for less than 30 days without a transient license.

At the Nov. 15 special magistrate hearing, only Swift’s attorney Michelle Cates appeared. She did not contest the allegation or the settlement. This was the fourth case of illegal transient rentals brought against Swift within three years.

Swift has been a longtime proponent of affordable workforce housing in Key West.

Only Swift’s name and Vacasa were listed on the code violation.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video