Rescue dogs find a home for the holiday

By Thanksgiving, 12 of 13 dogs rescued from a parked SUV in Islamorada could be giving thanks in a new home.
Toto, a terrier mix probably less than two years old, apparently is the last of the “Fish Company 13” available for adoption from the Upper Keys Animal Shelter.
The 13 dogs were found by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies before dawn Oct. 24 when they heard barking inside a Chevrolet Equinox parked at the Islamorada Fish Co.
It took Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooper “quite a while to get them all out,” said Marsha Garrettson, shelter manager for the nonprofit Humane Animal Care Coalition. “The vehicle was full of dogs and food and feces.”
The case went viral on the internet and news outlets. Vehicle owner Frank La Peruta was arrested on an outstanding Okeechobee County warrant charging him with 16 counts of animal cruelty — none of them involving the carload of dogs. La Peruta was released on an $8,000 bond while his court case is pending.
“La Peruta advised he could not rely on anyone to properly care for the dogs in Okeechobee, as he worked in Islamorada, and decided to bring them with him,” Deputy Bryan Branco wrote in his report.
Most of the rescued dogs were in the small- to medium-size range, with two larger mixed breeds. Trevor, an endearing and photogenic young terrier, drew “dozens” of adoption offers, Garrettson said. Over the next four weeks, nearly all the other dogs gradually found new owners.
Tiki, described as “kind of a fluffy terrier” by new owners Scott and Rebecca Swope of Miami, was adopted Monday, their second dog from the Upper Keys shelter.
“Our dogs will always be rescues,” Scott said. “There are just too many dogs out there who need homes.”
Doris, who has plenty of English bulldog in her lineage, is expected to meet with a prospective out-of-county adopter today.
“People want to adopt these dogs not because they were in the news or special,” Garrettson said, “but because they just want to be sure they don’t come to any more harm.”
“We’re ecstatic at the response,” Animal Control Officer Shannon Kuner said Monday. “Now we just have to get Toto adopted.”
