Number of Irma-damaged boats lifted from Keys waters now more than 1,300

The latest count as of Monday: 1,356.
That’s how many Florida Keys boats damaged or destroyed in the Category 4 Hurricane Irma Sept. 10 have been removed from Monroe County waters, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Overall, 1,879 boats had been taken out of Florida waters since the storm.
Overseeing the work is the so-called Unified Command for the response, officially called Emergency Support Function 10 Florida, consisting of leaders from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
About 180 people from state and federal agencies are involved in the work, prioritizing the removal of vessels based on potential environmental impact.
Vessel owners are encouraged to hire a salvage company to recover their boats. Owners who want to remove their own vessels can visit http://myfwc.com/boating/vessel-hotline/removal for guidelines.
Owners of displaced boats who lack the resources to have their boat repaired, or if their vessel is determined to be beyond repair, can release ownership of the vessel through a waiver provided by the FWC. The process can be initiated by contacting the FWC through the Vessel Removal Hotline at (305) 985-3744 and requesting to turn over a displaced vessel. An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership.
FEMA by the numbers
For those who need temporary financial help but who have not registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for consideration of a grant have until this Friday to register. Go to www.disasterassistance.gov.
Overall, Monroe County homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricane Irma have received $52.9 million in assistance for housing and other recovery needs from FEMA, the county said this week. That represents about 15,700 Monroe County households. The money is for temporary rental assistance, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance, such as replacing destroyed personal property.
As a last resort, 93 Monroe households are staying temporarily in housing supplied by FEMA. This includes 78 households that have been licensed into temporary travel trailers and 15 households that have been licensed into FEMA direct-lease properties, the county said in a statement. Part of the FEMA license agreement for a travel trailer requires the applicant to search for long-term housing options. Every 30 days FEMA evaluates each applicant’s eligibility to remain in the trailer.
Survivors do not apply for a travel trailer or direct-lease property. FEMA will call survivors if they are eligible for either.
STEP program
At least 140 homeowners in the Florida Keys have registered for FEMA’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program, known as STEP. The grant program only has been implemented twice before, after Superstorm Sandy in the Northeast and following flooding in and around Baton Rouge, La.
STEP is a rapid-repair program that enables eligible individuals or families whose primary homes were damaged due to Hurricane Irma to live in their homes while they rebuild. This includes providing a functional kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area and air-conditioning for this livable area of the home.
The first home inspections for the STEP program in the Keys begin Nov. 21. The STEP program’s contractor is expected to begin the first repair work on damaged primary homes within two weeks.
The deadline to apply for STEP is at the end of November, but the sooner a homeowner applies the quicker the process can begin. The grant for the STEP program requires all repair work to be completed by the end of January. Those who want to participate in STEP must be registered with FEMA.
Repairs are capped at $20,000 and the repairs are at no cost to the homeowner. A home is not eligible if it cannot be made safe for sheltering purposes, including due to the presence of excessive toxic or hazardous materials, for less than the $20,000 cap.
STEP is available for disaster-damaged single-family, owner-occupied residential properties, which include duplexes, townhomes, modular homes and permanently placed mobile homes. STEP is not available for travel trailers, RVs, commercial properties and commonly owned areas, structures or equipment.
To apply for the STEP program, call (800) 960-5860. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. After applying by phone, required documentation can be scanned and emailed to Step@monroecounty-fl.gov.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
