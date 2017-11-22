Local

Mosquito Control asking for extension on Key West lease

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

November 22, 2017 09:23 AM

Construction on a new Florida Keys Mosquito Control District building had already started by the time Hurricane Irma blew through the Lower Keys.

Thankfully, there wasn’t much built yet for the hurricane to destroy at 18 Aquamarine Drive on Big Coppitt Key.

It’s where Mosquito Control’s $2.84 million garage/chemical garage will still go up, but another facet of the construction process has been delayed. Permits from Monroe County are still needed for a set of trailers that will house administrative offices and a small mosquito identification lab near the chemical building.

The district’s lease of a Key West city-owned building on Stock Island was set to end Dec. 31, which was the reason for the new buildings and trailers.

Before Irma blew through on Sept. 10, the city of Key West had given Mosquito Control until the end of March 2018 to vacate its building at 5224 College Road. Tuesday, the Mosquito Control Board at its meeting approved asking the city for an extension on the lease.

“We were supposed to have ceased operations Dec. 31 and be vacated by March 31, so we’ve asked for a 90-day extension on both of those,” said Commissioner Phil Goodman, adding he’s hopeful the Key West City Commission will vote on the matter at its meeting Dec. 5 at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St., at 6 p.m.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

