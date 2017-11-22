Hughes joins Key West mayoral race to make 5

A restaurant owner and friend of the current mayor has become the fifth candidate to enter the Key West mayoral race of 2018
Danny Hughes, who with his wife Maura owns Two Friends Patio restaurant and who is a member of the Key West Bight Management District board, is the newest contender in the wide-open race that will have no incumbent.
Mayor Craig Cates, who was first elected in 2009, is term-limited.
Hughes said as a business owner on the island, he employs more than 60 people and has created a safe, stable workplace that provides health insurance and benefits.
“Key West is evolving, but Key West cannot lose that part of it that makes it magic,” Hughes said in a statement. “And that magic comes from the people who call Key West home.”
Hughes has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas and has a background in construction.
Also running for mayor are David Bethune, Rick Brown, Bill Foley and Mitchell Jones.
The primary election is Aug. 28. If needed, the runoff will be Nov. 6.
Commission race
Mary Lou Hoover, who signed up to run for the District 5 Key West City Commission seat that is currently held by Margaret Romero, says she would bring a new skill set to the dais at City Hall.
“I care about what’s going on,” said Hoover, 64, a native of St. Louis, Mo., who moved to Key West in May 2001 from Philadelphia. “I have the time I need to devote to this.”
Before moving to Key West, Hoover spent more than 30 years in the prison construction industry, building city, county, state and federal correctional facilities. She also worked as a construction consultant and expert witness for several years.
A former queen of Fantasy Fest, Hoover has been an active volunteer in various nonprofits, including one that raises awareness of suicide prevention and mental illness.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments