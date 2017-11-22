County slates special meeting on post-hurricane housing needs

After Hurricane Irma only worsened the affordable-housing situation in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Commission will hold a special Nov. 29 meeting on “housing recovery strategies.”
“The need to protect and preserve an adequate inventory of affordable [and] workforce accessible housing is a continual, as well as a growing challenge, in the Florida Keys, particularly after the impacts of Hurricane Irma,” says a county report to be presented at the 10 a.m. meeting at the Marathon Government Center.
Among other items, a five-page report prepared by the Housing Task Force titled “The Florida Keys-Rising Above Recovery” will be presented.
“The housing affordability problem of the Florida Keys has widespread economic impacts, including a growing recognition of the important link between an adequate affordable housing supply and economic growth. Many of the business sectors in the Florida Keys, including professional services, retail trade, tourism and health care, find it increasingly difficult to attract and maintain workers,” says the report.
It continues, “[U]nlike other areas, working families cannot find affordable housing nearby. As a result, a severe imbalance exists between supply and demand, resulting in escalating housing prices.”
During the special meeting, board members are expected to discuss spending more land-acquisition funding on property suitable for affordable housing rather than strictly on environmental conservation.
“A monumental change of pace is needed,” County Mayor David Rice said at a Nov. 14 commission meeting. “I think we all have a real desire to see progress” during the winter session of the Florida Legislature.
The document outlines limits on Keys housing construction under state-mandated rules to ensure adequate hurricane evacuation, along with high demand for second homes and vacation rentals.
Commissioners also will be asked to consider proposals for “construction of a small modular home that meets codes on a site currently owned by the county as a prototype for affordable, workforce housing.”
