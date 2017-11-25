Padget unveils workforce housing plan for 480 rentals

Citing an urgent need for affordable workforce rentals, Key West philanthropist and education activist John Padget says he will plunk down the money to design apartments on eight acres along Trumbo Road.
But government officials, including the Monroe County School Board and city of Key West elected leaders, will have to take the action to make sure land-use regulations and permitting is allowed, Padget said.
“It’s simple,” Padget said. “I took advice from some people who will remain anonymous at the moment. I talked to some experts who said this is a reasonable proposal.”
But considering the tight building regulations in the Keys, Padget’s plan looks to confront numerous hurdles. He wrote in his proposal: “Waivers needed: height restrictions, density, no motor vehicle parking” and, apparently, bypassing the city’s rules on building permits.
Padget, under the project sponsor name Padget Associates, recently announced his plan for The Porches, a neighborhood that would include a beach area, a park and a balcony or patio but no parking lots or garages for vehicles.
“Plenty of parking for bicycles, mopeds and small electric vehicles,” Padget’s statement reads. “No motor vehicle parking.”
Residents would have to park on the street, he said. “You have to leave something out and we left out parking,” said Padget.
The plan calls for a complex of 240 408-square-foot studios and 240 698-square-foot one-bedroom units, housing approximately 720 people. The Porches would not be built higher than the next-door luxury Steamplant condos, the plan stipulates.
Currently, about seven acres are occupied by the Monroe County School District’s administrative offices and parking for buses. Padget’s plan also calls to take over the acre largely taken up by a city dog park.
A single person earning no more than $51,450 yearly would pay $1,286 while someone earning $77,280 would pay $1,932 monthly. Two people earning a combined $58,800 a year would pay $1,470 in rent. Those earning a total earnings of $88,320 would pay $2,208.
An efficiency or studio apartment in Key West runs at about $1,700 a month and room rents have soared from $850 six years ago to approximately $1,200 a month and up.
Padget said he doesn’t know the land-use development regulations or rules for building permits that would go with his plan and said that is up to government to tackle. But he said he would pay for design work.
“I’m trying to be helpful and not confrontational,” he said. “We need to have a big solution to our big problem.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments