2 die in separate crashes

Two people died in separate crashes over the week in Key West, including one in a fatal scooter wreck that sent a New Hampshire woman under a pickup.
Lindsey A. Degon, 32, died Weednesday night when a scooter she was riding skidded into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. after a group of three scooters made a right turn out of the Marriott Beachside hotel. The last-in-line scooter was driven by Casey McCormack, 32, with Degon his passenger. As McCormack made the turn into the road, he lost control of the scooter and he and Degon fell into the road, Crean said.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, Bradley John Valek, 55, of Key West, told police he saw the scooters and switched lanes to avoid them, Crean said. However, when McCormack dumped the scooter, the front bumper of the truck struck McCormack and Degon. Degon then went under the truck.
A rescue screw took both victims to Lower Keys Medical Center, where Degon was later pronounced dead. McCormack remains in the hospital in stable condition.
The inbound lanes of North Roosevelt Blvd. were closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
A separate fatal crash saddened the Naval Air Station Key West community when a sailor stationed in Key West was found dead inside a car early Monday evening after a Volkswagen GTI was pulled from the water in Fleming Key Channel, according to U.S. Navy officials.
Officials said this week they don’t know exactly what happened yet.
Navy Diver First Class Richard Slinger was confirmed dead Monday afternoon. He was identified by Naval Special Warfare Center spokesman Lt. Trevor Davids, who said the incident and cause of death remain under investigation
“Our hearts are with our sailor's family as they mourn their loss. We will continue to support them as they recover from this tragic situation,” said NAS spokeswoman Trice Denny.
