Nehama Mondzioch, 43, a Keys resident who used to live in Hollywood, was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Miami Herald File
Local

Restaurant worker riding her bike home is struck and killed by a truck

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 02:04 PM

UPDATED November 26, 2017 02:04 PM

A hit-and-run driver killed a Keys woman cycling home from work in Sunday’s first minutes, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Nehama Rena Mondzioch’s body was found at the side of the road by a passing sheriff’s road patrol sergeant around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Mondzioch, 43, was found at the 26.5 mile marker on U.S. 1, not far from where she had finished her shift at Ramrod Key’s Boondock’s Restaurant at 11:29 p.m. Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. David Riso told the sheriff’s office that Mondzioch was riding her bike south in the highway’s northbound bike lane. A northbound vehicle, believed to be a dark gray GMC Sierra 2500, hit the woman, who used to live in Hollywood.

The car should have heavy front-end damage on the passenger side, damage that might include a broken headlight.

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact FHP at 305-470-2500, ext. 9. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 800-346-8477 (TIPS).

Earlier this year in Broward, a waitress bicycling home from a late-night shift in Sunrise was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

