Local

Guard comes to island rescue

By Flkeysnews.com

November 26, 2017 02:20 PM

UPDATED November 26, 2017 02:22 PM

A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

The Guard said Sector Key West Commander Center watchstanders received a call from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10:20 p.m. saying the man was camping in the Money Key area. Money Key is between the bridge’s hump and Little Duck Key at mile marker 40.

Coast Guard Station Marathon launched a 33-foot small-boat crew that arrived around 10:55 p.m. and transferred the patient and his wife to awaiting EMS at Coast Guard Station Marathon. No other details were available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video