At last, 2017 hurricane season slips into history

No one in the Florida Keys must struggle to remember the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Scars slashed by Hurricane Irma Sept. 10 remain too fresh.
The six-month season that stirred up the most destructive hurricane to hit the Keys in 57 years draws to a quiet close Thursday.
“We are clear, there’s nothing on the horizon for at least the next five days,” said Dennis Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. “But we’re always watching. We never let our guard down.”
The 2017 season set a record with three major-hurricane landfalls on the United States: Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida and Maria on Puerto Rico.
“It was way up there in terms of major hurricanes,” Feltgen said. “And there was a fourth U.S. landfall when Category 1 Hurricane Nate came ashore in Louisiana” in early October.
This year’s six-month hurricane season saw six major hurricanes, only one storm away from the record seven major hurricanes in the 2005 and 1961 seasons.
Category 4 Irma made landfall in the Lower Keys on Sept. 10, the annual statistical peak for hurricane activity in the Atlantic Basin.
With an expanse covering 110 miles in diameter, no areas of the Keys were left unscathed, although Big Pine Key and the Lower Keys suffered the worst damage. Homes destroyed are in the high hundreds.
“Most people now in the Florida Keys had never experienced what a Category 4 storm looks like,” said Marty Senterfitt, Monroe County’s Emergency Management director. “In the broadest sense, we’ve all been able to gain firsthand knowledge and learned a valuable lesson on what this type of storm can do.”
Hurricane Irma “challenged our [preparation] procedures and processes,” Senterfitt said Tuesday. “Now we go back and look to see where we need to update or rewrite our plans.”
Senterfitt said he was grateful that many Keys residents realized Irma’s threat and “heeded evacuation orders.”
“We were concerned that if people had stayed, there could have been a huge crisis from the simple reality of this kind of storm impacting the Keys,” he said.
Feltgen said this year’s first official issuing of storm-surge watches and warnings from the National Hurricane Center alerted the public to the looming danger of Irma and likely helped lead to successful coastal evacuations.
“At one point we had tropical-storm surge warnings on both of Florida’s coasts,” he said. “There were three major hurricane landfalls and, to date, there are no known surge-related storm deaths. That’s amazing.”
In 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, 41 deaths were attributed to storm surge.
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season generated 17 named storms with 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes. “The seasonal outlook predicted the most active hurricane season since 2010,” Feltgen said. “That’s exactly what happened.”
This year’s worrisome and hectic storm season does not foretell upcoming events, he noted.
“Nature is going to do what nature is going to do,” Feltgen said. “What happens in one season doesn’t mean it will happen again in the next.”
“All we can say about what this season tells us is that another hurricane season will be here in six months,” he said. “There will be hurricanes out there, and there is a potential that one could hit us again.”
