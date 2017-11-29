Golf club renovations delayed, not canceled

Before Hurricane Irma delivered her devastating blow to the Florida Keys, a $100 million renovation project at Florida Keys Country Club on Sombrero Boulevard in Marathon was set to start.
What used to be the front nine at the east end of the course was going to be raised 18 inches to avoid flooding. But following Irma’s Sept. 10 landfall, that section of the golf course was covered in thousands of destroyed appliances from all over the city.
Cleanup efforts continue there. Both the city and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have leased that part of the property through March, said golf course co-owner Peter Rosasco.
“As soon as that’s done, we’ll go back to our plan, which is to start the site work on the front nine,” he said.
Original plans to keep the back nine of the course open were canceled after Irma’s floods destroyed the irrigation system and wiped out the entire fleet of golf carts. The pro shop is running a sale to liquidate the inventory and will be restocked pending plans to open the back nine holes for play, Rosasco said.
“It’s a work in progress. We’re getting a lot of calls for golf and we’re having a meeting next week to discuss that with some of the golfers in the community,” he said.
As for the $100 million project that includes an entertainment complex and hotel accompanied by 18 villas and two pools?
“My guess is we’ll be starting our development activities next summer,” Rosasco said.
Seaward Property
In the meantime, another one of Rosasco’s projects under Seaward Properties LLC is moving ahead at the Seaward Motel property, mile marker 51.5 oceanside.
About a dozen month-to-month units there will be demolished and six buildings will go up in their place, housing 45 one-, two- and three-bedroom workforce housing units. Ten single-family residential units, a playground and dog park would also go up.
“We have to complete some plans but that should be started within the next 90 days,” Rosasco said. “We’re hoping to have those [workforce] units available in the fall.”
