Key West city leaders hope to raise height limit for affordable workforce housing

The city of Key West wants to raise the height limit on a Stock Island neighborhood specifically to build 104 units of affordable workforce housing.
Voters would have to approve the charter change at a special election tentatively set for March 13, 2018. But a 6-1 City Commission sided with the height limit change from 25 to 40 feet at a Nov. 21 meeting
The commission must approve the proposed ordinance next week for the proposal to head toward the ballot box.
The lone dissenter was Commissioner Margaret Romero, who said the action makes it appear as if this project is being “fast-tracked,” and cited the lack of specific designs for such a project.
Romero said, “We’ve got a lot of unanswered questions. We need to get our ducks in a row. Every time we don’t get our ducks in a row, the citizens pay for it, just as we paid additional money for the building we’re sitting in.”
Her comments, which included calling the height action premature, drew disagreement from Commissioners Sam Kaufman, Jimmy Weekley and Mayor Craig Cates.
“Our citizens are begging for affordable housing,” Cates said. “To sit here and say we don’t know what we’re doing is somebody who is out of touch.”
The commission meets next at Dec. 5 starting at 6 p.m. with the item again on the agenda.
Kaufman said the project, to put 104 units at 2.62 acres at the plot of land fronted by the former Easter Seals lot on College Road for almost two years.
“Everybody knows that we’re at a crisis point with respect to affordable housing,” Kaufman said. “This is a perfect location. It’s not the only one, we have city staff looking at other locations.”
Kaufman added no one on the commission takes raising height restrictions lightly.
“This is very narrowly tailored and it makes a lot of sense,” Kaufman said.
Weekley said delaying the March vote would only delay the project.
“Hopefully by November we could actually get shovels in the ground and begin the project,” Weekley said.
The commission, seated as the Board of Adjustment, may raise height restrictions for inhabitable projects, such as elevators. But when it comes to habitable buildings, interim planner Patrick Wright said, such a change must go to referendum.
Forty-foot-tall buildings aren’t unheard of in Key West, Wright reminded the panel, citing hotels along North Roosevelt Boulevard from the Triangle intersection to 7th Street, the complexes of condos on South Roosevelt Boulevard, and the water towers on Stock Island next to the proposed affordable workforce housing site.
