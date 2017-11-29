Police find truck from hit-and-run fatality

Police have found the truck they say was involved in a Lower Keys fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a 43-year-old woman dead but the driver remains at large.
A tip came into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to Summerland Key to find the truck reportedly used in the crime, which happened early Sunday at mile marker 26.5.
The pickup is a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.
“When deputies observed the vehicle, they requested the Florida Highway Patrol respond,” said Lt. Kathleen McKinney of FHP. “A warrant was obtained and the vehicle has been impounded as part of this ongoing homicide Investigation. The quick location and identification of the truck involved in this crime were made possible due to the tremendous amount of information received from the community, supported by the strong partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”
Nehama Rena Mondzioch’s body was found at the side of the road by a passing Sheriff’s Office road patrol sergeant around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She was found not far from where she had finished her shift at Ramrod Key’s Boondocks Grille and Draft House at 11:29 p.m. Saturday.
Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. David Riso told the Sheriff’s Office that Mondzioch was riding her bike south in the highway’s northbound bike lane when she was struck.
Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. The person of interest was described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s. Anyone with information can contact Cpl. Cliff Fisher at (305) 849-0034 or the Florida Highway Patrol at (305) 470-2500.
Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The hotline is (800) 346-8477 (TIPS). Tips may be made anonymously online at www.P3tips.com/139.
Gwen Filosa
