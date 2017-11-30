U.S. Coast Guard crewman watch the smoldering remains of a houseboat in Tarpon Basin off Key Largo.
Fire destroys houseboat off Key Largo Thursday morning

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

November 30, 2017 10:58 AM

Flames completely engulfed a houseboat off the bay side of Key Largo Thursday morning.

Fortunately, when crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada put out the fire with the prop wash of a patrol boat, they discovered the 50-foot vessel was unoccupied, said Petty Officer Kendrick Everette.

Station Islamorada received a call about the fire around 6 a.m., Everette said. The boat was moored in Tarpon Basin.

While the Coast Guard crew was battling the blaze, officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducted a shore search to make sure no one from the vessel swam to land and was in need of assistance.

The Coast Guard was able to contact the owner of the boat, named the Diver Down, Everette said. What’s left of the vessel is now partially submerged, he said.

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

