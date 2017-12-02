No time line for Anne’s Beach re-opening

The boardwalk at Anne’s Beach was already approved for an overhaul before Hurricane Irma destroyed just about everything man-made at the popular Lower Matecumbe Key oceanfront attraction in September.
In February, the five-member Islamorada Village Council approved $1.2 million to replace the boardwalk that threaded the wooded area behind the mile marker 73.5 beach. But Mother Nature took care of razing the aging structure before any crews were able to remove nails from the planks. After the massive Category 4 storm tore through the Keys on Sept. 10, the boardwalk was gone and the beach has remained closed ever since.
Andrew Engelmeyer, Public Works director for the village, said there’s no time line for the beach to reopen. But he added that the scope of the project will now go beyond just replacing the boardwalk and will include “the parking lots, pavilions and bathrooms for a total renovation.”
It’s not clear how much this will add to the original price tag. The Village Council is scheduled to discuss the project at its regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Founders Park.
Keys historian Brad Bertelli, curator of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation, said Anne’s Beach is a valued natural resource that the village should hasten to open, noting the Keys have very few “real” public beaches where people can go hang out for the day.
“It’s a gem for our community. It gives our visitors and locals alike an opportunity to enjoy one of the few natural sand beaches in the Upper Keys,” Bertellis said.
While much of the Upper Keys, especially Key Largo, has recovered significantly from Irma, the deeper one gets into Islamorada, the tell-tale signs that a major tropical storm hit the area are harder to ignore. Like the Lower Keys between the city of Marathon and Key West, much of Islamorada still bears scars from Irma.
Stories-high debris piles at Rowell’s Marina and Founders Park are now gone, but U.S. 1 in the Matecumbes is still lined with vegetative debris, boats and destroyed appliances.
And Anne’s Beach is just one of several attractions in the village that are out of the game for the tourist season. Major resorts like The Islander, Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina, La Siesta Resort & Marina and Cheeca Lodge and Spa were badly damaged by the storms massive ocean surge and are still closed.
The loss of these lodgings will likely have a trickle-down impact on other Islamorada businesses, like charter fishing, bars and restaurants and retail stores.
Amara Cay Resort, on the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 80, also suffered significant storm damage, but management announced last week that the hotel is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 15.
