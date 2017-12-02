Key West wins another round in court on stormwater fees

The city of Key West is one legal step closer to collecting more than $500,000 in stormwater fees from golf-club homeowners and other entities on College Road in Key West.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal upheld a prior decision forcing the golf club, Lower Keys Medical Center and the golf club’s homeowners association to pay the fees under the law.
Simply put, the 3rd District ruled the city does provide the Stock Island residents with services.
The city “will be able to collect those not paid during the litigation as well as future fees,” City Attorney Shawn Smith wrote in an email to city leaders Nov. 28. “We are talking about well over a half million dollars.”
Those three entities, located on Stock Island and not Key West proper, had sued in 2009 over the charges, saying they can’t pay for services they don’t receive. The charges had been levied since 2003.
Then-Keys Judge David Audlin had declared the homeowners exempt from future charges but ordered no retroactive payments.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments