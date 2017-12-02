Post-Irma, Key West commissioner wants metal and concrete roofs mandatory

A Key West city commissioner wants metal and concrete roofs to become mandatory on homes due to their performance during Hurricane Irma nearly three months ago.
Commissioner Richard Payne, taking a page from the Monroe County Commission, says metal and concrete out-performed other roof materials during Irma, the Category 4 storm that roared across the Keys Sept. 10.
“The aftermath of Hurricane Irma and resultant extensive roof damage to homes and business properties have taught us that metal and cement roofs have fared far better than shingled roofs in withstanding major hurricane force winds,” Payne wrote in a proposed ordinance on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Dec. 5 City Commission meeting at City Hall, 1300 White St.
If approved, future Key West homes would have to install metal or concrete roofs, along with any renovations or rebuilds.
County commissioners brought the metal-roof ordinance forward to help homeowners get upgraded roofs as they replace roofs severely damaged or destroyed by Irma. If metal roofs are mandated by local building codes, the windstorm insurers could be required to pay for the more expensive metal roofing.
If the county does change the roofing building code, it apparently would not affect regulations within Keys municipalities.
A vote that could have required a “standing seam” metal roof to be installed when replacing a damaged or destroyed roof for most homes in the unincorporated county was delayed until a Dec. 13 County Commission meeting in Key Largo.
Also Dec. 5, the City Commission will decide whether to extend the $1-a-year rental agreement with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District for use of the city’s property at 5224 College Road on Stock Island through March. Mosquito Control’s plans to build a new building on Big Coppitt Key were delayed by Hurricane Irma.
Mosquito Control would cease Stock Island operations on March 31, 2018, and have three months to vacate the premises beginning April 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2018, the proposal reads.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
