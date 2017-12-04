Key Largo man dead in motorcycle crash

A Key Largo man died Thursday night when the motorcycle he was riding struck a tree in North Key Largo, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Troopers say Curtis Belew, 59, of Key Largo was riding a 2001 Suzuki north on State Road 905 about a mile north of U.S. 1 at 9:40 p.m. He “traveled across the southbound lane and off the roadway to the left of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a tree on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected back onto the roadway. He was pronounced deceased on scene by fire rescue.”
