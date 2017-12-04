A boater who got frustrated with being stranded on the water went missing on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, and the U.S. Coast Guard was searching for him Monday morning on the bayside of the Keys.
Coast Guard searching for missing boater off the Keys

December 04, 2017

A boater who got frustrated with being stranded on the water went missing Sunday and the U.S. Coast Guard was searching for him Monday morning on the bayside of the Keys.

Greg Thomson, 75, was last seen around Schooner Bank, near Long Key, on a 19-foot skiff. The Coast Guard was notified around 8:40 p.m. Sunday that Thomson was missing after the 36-foot sport fisher he and a friend were in, towing the skiff, broke down.

The two notified SeaTow of their situation and asked for help. When a SeaTow crew arrived and began towing the two vessels, Thomson reportedly got frustrated with the situation and left on the skiff.

On Sunday, a Coast Guard Station Marathon boat and a helicopter from Miami were launched to search. On Monday morning, the Guard also sent an airplane to canvass the water.

