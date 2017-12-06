Runway getting a makeover

Key West International Airport was scheduled to start a five-month reconstruction project Tuesday night on its only runway.
The runway is more than 15 years old and has experienced about 900,000 takeoffs and landings in that time, according to Monroe County, which owns the airfield. All work on the $10 million project will take place at night when the airport is closed.
People living near the airport might notice an increase in noise and truck traffic overnight during the construction period.
“With only one runway at Key West, this is a very challenging project,” said Donald DeGraw, director of county airports.
The work includes:
▪ Milling and overlay of the existing runway surface with new pavement.
▪ Widening the shoulders from 10 to 20 feet on both sides of the runway.
▪ Upgrading the runway lighting to LED, with a 60 percent savings in energy use.
▪ Adding 270 feet of takeoff distance.
▪ Improving drainage in the grass safety areas abutting the runway.
The project is being done by Miami-based General Asphalt, with Charley Toppino & Sons working as local sub-contractor. It is funded from Federal Aviation Administration, state aviation and airport passenger facilities charge funding sources.
