California muralist makes art out of what Irma trashed

Venice, California street muralist Jules Muck took a break from the chaos of Art Basel Week in Miami and traveled to the Keys to find peace, quiet and inspiration.
The noted graffiti artist quickly discovered she was in her element when she found empty canvases left in the wake of Hurricane Irma. On Wednesday, Muck, 39, painted a mural on the side of a camper left abandoned along U.S. 1 in Tavernier. The face of a sun glass-wearing young woman now stares out from what was once simply sooty, white empty space getting dingier from the passing cars and trucks.
“I just came down kind of to get away from the craziness of it all for a little bit,” Muck said of the annual Art Basel event. “So, somebody told me there was a bunch of wreckage, so I thought, ‘I’ll come paint on it.’”
Eventually, the camper with Muck’s mural painted on it will be hauled away like all the rest of the debris left over from the September Category 4 storm. But, the piece will live on through other mediums she creates from her original subjects.
“What I do is paint on stuff, take a photo and make prints. So the thing itself maybe gets thrown away, or whatever happens to it, but my storage becomes a print file,” Much said. “It can be printed on anything.”
You don’t have to go to California, Manhattan or attend Miami Art Week to see Muck’s other pieces. He work can be found on @muckrock on Instagram or at her website: julesmuck.com
