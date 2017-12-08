Wastewater board scraps general manager search

Almost a year after firing its general manager and hiring a Marathon-based certified public accounting firm to temporarily handle that position’s responsibilities, Key Largo’s special taxing district overseeing wastewater treatment has abandoned its search for a new top administrator — for now.
The five-member commission overseeing the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s budget narrowed down its candidates for the job to a man named Robert Smith, who lives in New Jersey. But all five agreed he was asking for too much money. He wanted a $175,000 salary, a housing allowance, a district vehicle and moving expenses.
“I thing he was a good candidate, but I cannot go for this,” said Councilman Steve Gibbs. “I cannot blame him for asking for the world.”
When the commission voted last February not to renew Paul Christian’s general manager contract, he was making $125,000 a year.
Commissioner Robby Majeska took issue with Smith wanting six weeks vacation and 12 sick days a year.
“That’s 59 days off,” Majeska said. “If we give someone that, how’s that going to roll down hill to the other employees? The effect on morale would be horrible. If this is what he has in mind, of what he deserves, he’s not going to get it.”
Commissioner Andy Tobin agreed.
“I would not hire this guy for $125,000 or $100,00,” said Tobin, who led the charge to fire Christian in February and went along with trying to find his replacement outside the Keys rather than locally. “I’ve learned some things. We’ve all learned some things. We decided to cast a wide net to see what’s out there.”
Now, he said, the candidate should be local, not necessarily from the Keys but from South Florida.
“We’re running a business, let’s get a business person in here,” Tobin said.
Commissioner Sue Heim wants to keep the firm currently managing the day-to-day, Bishop Rosasco & Co., in place. She said she once thought the position required full-time attention but after seeing Peter Rosasco at the helm, she’s changed her mind.
“Part-time is doable if we have the right person doing the doing,” Heim said. Tobin disagreed with her, but Heim reminded him that he once expressed the same opinion.
“I didn’t agree with you then,” she said. “I agree with you now.”
The board agreed to keep Rosasco running things at least until March. But Tobin insisted he will push the district to hire its own in-house general manager.
“In the long run, we need our own manager,” Tobin said.
“Peter is able to do this on a part-time basis because he’s brilliant and he’s well-liked, but he’s got other interests,” Tobin said.
Rosasco said he’s willing to stay on as long as the commissioners want.
“Whatever your direction is, I will follow,” Rosasco said. “I don’t want to be the focal point of the decision process.”
