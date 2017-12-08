Snappers owner: If you (let us) build it, they will come

Snappers Oceanfront Bar and Restaurant in Key Largo lay in ruins days after the Sept. 10 Hurricane Irma. Within days, owner Peter Althuis and his staff rebuilt one of the bars and began serving customers meals cooked from a food truck. Althuis says he’s ready to fully rebuild, but he’s caught up in the red tape of the county permitting process. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@keysreporter.com