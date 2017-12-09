The Heron House on Coco Plum Drive in Marathon used to house developmentally disabled adults. It’ll reopen early next year, officials say.
The Heron House on Coco Plum Drive in Marathon used to house developmentally disabled adults. It’ll reopen early next year, officials say. Larry Kahn Keynoter
The Heron House on Coco Plum Drive in Marathon used to house developmentally disabled adults. It’ll reopen early next year, officials say. Larry Kahn Keynoter

Local

Heron House mental-health home won’t reopen until new year

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

December 09, 2017 09:29 AM

Residents at Monroe County’s only assisted-living facility for those with mental illness may not be able to return until Feb. 1.

The 16 people who lived at the Heron House in Marathon had to be moved to other assisted-living facilities across the state after Hurricane Irma tore through the Florida Keys on Sept. 10 and damaged much of the building, according to Guidance Care Center Director Maureen Dunleavy.

The Heron House, at 1320 Coco Plum Drive, is a place for adults living with persistent mental illnesses and it’s one of the Guidance Care Center’s many programs.

“So it’s definitely a resource in the community, and of course Marathon was heavily hit by the hurricane so we had to relocate the clients to other permanent facilities,” Dunleavy said. “They’re all over Florida, but we do plan to reopen Heron House hopefully Feb. 1, depending on when we can get all the repairs done.”

The building was flooded and needs new air conditioning units and exterior electric repairs along with a generator. The outside patio was damaged as well.

“We’re writing grants and doing repairs in hopes we can bring residents back Feb. 1,” Dunleavy said, adding volunteer work and donations are always welcome.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video