Hurricane Irma destroyed Cudjoe Key home of man who has cystic fibrosis

‘It’s really nice and calm down here and it really helps with my condition, how easy-going it is for sure,’ Garrett Lisle says of living in the Keys. He lost nearly all his belongings when his home in Cudjoe Key — ground zero for Hurricane Wilma — was heavily damaged in the story. Lisle, who has cystic fibrosis, must stay in the hospital weeks at a time. Gwen Filosa Keynoter