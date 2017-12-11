Key Largo Boat Parade rescheduled for Saturday

Rain and wind last Saturday forced organizers of the annual Key Largo Boat Parade to reschedule the holiday event to this weekend. There is still time to register your boat.
The parade will be led by the grand marshal boat helmed by Capt. Spencer Slate. Islamorada Village Councilman and restauranteur “Mangrove Mike” Forster is the grand marshal.
The parade route is to the north. The boats will line up at the headpin to Dusenbury Creek at 6.30 p.m. and at 7.30 p.m. will head north along the shoreline to Stillwright Point. Best public viewing locations for the parade are the Marriott Resort, Sundowners, Senor Frijoles, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill and the Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 102 and 103.
Entry to the parade is free and all boats are entered into a $500 cash drawing, which is drawn at random from participating entries at the awards ceremony. The only boat not eligible is the Best Overall grand-prize winner. There is also more than $1,500 in cash as well as trophies and prizes to be awarded for Best Use of Theme, Most Colorful, Most Original, Best Business, Best Boat under 25 Feet and Best Boat over 25 Feet.
Everyone is invited to the awards ceremony Sturday beginning at 10 p.m. on the beach at Sundowners Restaurant, mile marker 103.9, bay side. The ceremony will be hosted by Slate and Skip Bradeen. The owners of the entered boats should go to the captains party on Friday Dec. 15 starting at 7.30 p.m. at Cactus Jack’s, also at mile marker 103.9. The party features a free Mexican buffet, ditty bags and raffle prizes.
Boaters should sign up as soon as possible. Download the entry form at www.keylargoboatparade.com, For more information, call Sue Finney at (305) 394-3736.
