Two Keys houses burn half an hour apart

Fires at two unocuppied houses in the Lower Keys just 30 minutes apart had Florida Keys firefighters busy Monday morning.
No one was injured at either fire, said Monroe County public information officer Cammy Clark.
The first fire was around 9:15 a.m. at a two-story 456 Bayshore Drive home on Ramrod Key, she said, adding it took crews about 20 minutes to put it out. Then at 9:45 a.m., the call came in of the second blaze at 30425 Poinciana Road, Big Pine Key, at a one-story wood-frame house.
“Neither one was a total loss,” said Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan.
He said the Ramrod Key fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house but it was extinguished before it spread.
“There was no one home and allegedly, at this point, the people weren’t even in town,” Callahan said of the Ramrod fire.
The Big Pine Key fire was also put out before it spread to the rest of the house.
“We have no idea what might have caused them, and don’t know if it was a heating device on Big Pine Key or what,” he said.
Stock Island crews along with those from Big Pine, Sugarloaf and Big Coppitt keys responded to the fires, Clark said, adding county and state fire marshals are investigating both fires.
