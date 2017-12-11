Coast Guard intercepts boat with 15 Cubans off Florida Keys

A United States Coast Guard crew intercepted a makeshift boat off Key West last week with 15 Cuban men aboard. They were returned to their homeland days later.
The men were spotted by a crew aboard a Coast Guard HC-144 CASA airplane Wednesday, Nov. 6, about 65 miles southeast of the Dry Tortugas sailing in a “migrant rustic” vessel, according to a Coast Guard press release. The cutter William Trump was sent from its Sector Key West home port to intercept the boat.
Migration from Cuba to Florida by sea has all but ceased since then-President Obama, in one of his most significant last acts in office, ended the so-called wet-foot, dry-foot policy, which essentially treated every Cuban who reached U.S. shores as a refugee. It was a 1995 change to the Cold War-era Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966.
Under the policy, those stopped by U.S. authorities at sea were sent back to Cuba. But Cubans who reached land in the States could stay and apply for permanent residency after a year. In the year preceding Obama’s order ending wet-foot, dry-foot, Cuban migration through all points of entry spiked because of the then-president softening diplomatic ties with the Castro regime. Cubans correctly feared Obama would one day end the policy and left in waves while there was still a real incentive to do so.
The federal government measures migration in terms of fiscal years that begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. This fiscal year, 31 Cubans have been stopped trying to cross the Florida Straits to gain entry into the U.S. Prior to the repeal of wet-foot, dry-foot, that number would represent a week’s worth of maritime migration from the communist island nation.
In fiscal-year 2016, for example, authorities stopped more than 6,340 Cubans migrating by sea. By the next fiscal year, that number plummeted to around 1,934 people, according to the Coast Guard press release.
The numbers of Cuban immigrants making it past Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrols and arriving on land have also dropped significantly. U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Adam Hoffner said agents stationed in the Keys have only responded to one incident since October.
On Oct. 7, four men arrived in a “rustic” vessel near the small Upper Keys city of Layton.
“The subjects were processed for removal,” Hoffner said in a statement.
