Hurricane Irma costs, concerns go to commission

More than three months after the arrival of Hurricane Irma, Monroe County continues to deal with a storm of storm-related problems.
Monroe County commissioners, meeting today at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center on Key Largo, look at an agenda with at least 20 Irma-related topics ranging from costly digital-equipment replacement to new debris-storage sites and possible health hazards in public buildings.
“County staff is working to remediate structures that sustained water intrusion, mold and mildew caused by Irma,” says a report from Johnnie Yongue of Project Management.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, for example, “has suffered leaks throughout the building including at many windows,” requiring air-quality testing.
Another environmental-management contractor has been signed to “to identify biological hazards, levels of contamination and to provide equipment and cleaning services in parts of the building contaminated with mold and mildew.”
The county’s Information Technology department seeks $715,378 to replace telephones, computers and generators that failed or suffered problems during the storm. Some were exposed to water and wind.
“Components in critical systems that cannot fail should be replaced under suspicion of damage,” a county report says. “Many components in our phone system experienced damaging conditions. With no guarantee of finding replacements, system components have already failed that are no longer being produced.”
Commissioners also will review proposals in the “Affordable Housing Recovery and Rebuilding Recommendations and Action Plan” that seek $20 million in funding from the state to buy “six to nine trailer-park sites [that] may be available ... for affordable housing.”
Another $30 million may be sought from Florida’s State Apartment and Incentive Loan program that provides financial incentives to developers of workforce or affordable complexes. Finding suitable sites in the Florida Keys for such projects remains difficult, the report notes.
The county also will be asked to approve rental money for a debris-storage site already in use on Summerland Key. The county would pay $1,065 per day.
Tavernier residents living near the county’s Harry Harris Park will ask commissioners when the popular oceanfront facility, closed since the hurricane, may reopen after its current use as a marine-debris site.
Today’s commission meeting at the mile marker 102 complex begins at 9 a.m.
