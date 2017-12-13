Marathon employees paid $569K for Irma overtime

The city of Marathon paid its salaried and hourly employees $569,116 for hurricane overtime work post-Irma.
Under the city’s emergency pay plan, City Manager Chuck Lindsey, who worked around the clock, was paid $20,768 in overtime over the course of two pay periods, ending Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.
According to the city’s employee guide, salaried employees like Lindsey receive a calculated hourly rate for emergency response work found by dividing the employee’s annual salary by 52 and then dividing by 40. Lindsey makes $141,000 annually so by that calculation, he worked 305 hours of overtime between the two pay periods.
Numbers provided by the city did not include hours worked by each employee, only the amount he or she was paid for working overtime during the hurricane.
The last day for hurricane overtime pay was Sept. 21, 11 days after Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage throughout the Florida Keys.
“After Sept. 21, we were not paid for anything over our usual eight hours,” said salaried City Clerk Diane Clavier.
Clavier was paid $4,114 for her overtime work.
“It was like everyone was doing three jobs,” she said, adding eight-hour workdays were not the norm for weeks.
The total overtime pay largely went to the fire department, whose hourly firefighters received a total of $197,706 in September.
Hourly employees from all departments were paid the most in overtime at $219,041. Public Works was among the largest overtime payouts during Irma, with hourly workers making a combined $89,062.
City Planner George Garrett made $15,482 for his overtime hours while Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson was paid $18,012.
Other salaried employees who received overtime pay, according to records provided by the city:
▪ Deputy Fire Chief Eric Dunford: $16,305.
▪ Fire Marshal Adam Geaneas: $11,912.
▪ Assistant Utilities Director Mark Bombard: $7,837.
▪ Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis: $5,745.
▪ Parks and Rec. Director Jimmy Schmidt: $4,817.
▪ Senior Planner Brian Shea: $3,270.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will most likely reimburse the city for the overtime pay, said Human Resources Director Diana Naylor.
“We’re hoping for that,” she said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
