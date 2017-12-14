Crash on Keys bridge results in fatality

A car crash on the Long Key Bridge around mile marker 64 Thursday afternoon resulted in a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Few details were available but it happened around 1:25 p.m. More details will come as they are available.
December 14, 2017 01:58 PM
A car crash on the Long Key Bridge around mile marker 64 Thursday afternoon resulted in a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Few details were available but it happened around 1:25 p.m. More details will come as they are available.
Comments