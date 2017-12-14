Local

Crash on Keys bridge results in fatality

By Flkeysnews.com

December 14, 2017 01:58 PM

A car crash on the Long Key Bridge around mile marker 64 Thursday afternoon resulted in a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Few details were available but it happened around 1:25 p.m. More details will come as they are available.

