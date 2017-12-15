How long will Upper Keys park be closed?

Continued closure of Key Largo’s largest oceanfront public park strains the budgets of coral rescuers and commercial fishermen, and irks dozens of nearby residents, Monroe County commissioners heard Wednesday.
“There are a lot of lives being ruined,” said Kieran Ferrer, a commercial fisherman who relies on the county-owned Harry Harris Park’s boat ramp into the Atlantic Ocean.
The park — which also has ball fields, an ocean swim lagoon and basketball court in addition to the well-used launch — has been locked since Hurricane Irma’s winds and surge caused widespread damage Sept. 10.
Speakers said virtually no information has been provided on a how long the park will be used for storage of recovered boats sunk by the hurricane, and the possible arrival of other undefined “marine debris.”
“The park is being turned into a landfill,” said one neighbor.
“The biggest coral-reef nursery in the world is straight off Harry Harris Park,” Ken Nedimyer, founder of the non-profit Coral Restoration Foundation, told commissioners.
“The park being closed is costing us $200 a day, per boat” in added costs, fuel and time to launch from a bayside marina, Nedimyer said. “We don’t want it to be closed for another year. I used the boat ramp two or three times after the storm; it is usable.”
“We live there because of that park,” said Caroline Squire, a neighbor of the community off mile marker 92.7, noting its popularity with the children of local families.
Neighbors said volunteer offers to help clean and repair park facilities for a possible “staged opening” have been ignored by the county.
“Nobody is suggesting that you take resources away from other [storm-damaged] neighborhoods that need help,” said Jennifer Hartman. “But why take away our park? ...We want our park back.”
Currently the park is locked while contractors working with state and federal agencies use it as a hurricane-debris storage and staging area.
“You are the poster child for our problem with debris removal,” county Mayor David Rice told residents. “This is one of many [hurricane] problems that we have no answer for.”
Residents questioned whether planned “crushing” of destroyed fiberglass boats before trucked out would affect air quality at nearby homes. “That is a big concern,” Commissioner Danny Kolhage agreed. “These health concerns have to rise to the top.”
Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson projected images of hurricane damage to park roads, seawalls and electrical systems. “It is unsafe,” he said. “There was a lot of washout. Do we let people wander out there?”
“We have limited resources. We’re doing everything we can,” Wilson said. “Seaweed in the bathroom was chest-high.”
Wilson said he would speak with the recovery agencies about potential health risks and “what we don’t want done” at the park. “The information flow was not as good as it could be,” he acknowledged.
The Tavernier Community Association planned to discuss the Harry Harris Park situation at an open meeting, taking place after deadline Thursday.
