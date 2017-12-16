Tavernier residents: No marine debris at park

Hurricane-damaged boats now line the roads inside Tavernier’s Harry Harris Park, but nearby residents want to draw the line at suggested storage of undefined “marine debris” dredged from Upper Keys canals.
Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson on Thursday said at a public-meeting crowd of more than 100 people squeezed into a meeting room at the Tavernier fire station that he plans to release, by the end of the month, a tentative schedule on steps to reopen the popular oceanfront recreation area off mile marker 92.7.
Wilson said repairs to the park’s damaged facilities will increase in the near future but cautioned the site’s reopening “is not going to be next week, not by a long shot.”
The park likely will remain closed for several months while state and federal agencies process the “displaced” vessels, which probably will be crushed for transport to mainland disposal sites. Owners of damaged boats have 30 days to reclaim their vessels after being notified, although most of the vessels are expected to be surrendered for disposal.
Residents, who fear the park could remain locked for a year or more if it becomes a depository for potentially hazardous marine debris, heatedly urged Monroe County officials to find other places to store it.
No marine debris, other than the vessels, so far has arrived at the Harry Harris Park. Monroe County has a longstanding agreement with state and federal agencies to allow its parks to “stage” removal of debris after hurricanes. Using the parks “wasn’t our first choice, but now we need [places] to stage the marine debris,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to get stuff out of the water.”
All debris from Category 4 Hurricane Irma is expected to “five times more” than Florida Keys debris collected after Hurricane Wilma, Wilson said.
Residents at the session organized by the Tavernier Community Association said they do not understand why county staff never responded to offers from volunteers and local contractors to help begin work on repairing damage to park facilities, which include one of the only public ramps in the Upper Keys.
Wilson said the county plans to first focus on fixing areas of the park, like the child playground and lagoon beach, that can opened relatively soon.
The boat ramp, which reportedly could require major work, will not be repaired until the staging operations are complete.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
