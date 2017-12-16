Navy search-and-rescue crew helps save two mariners

Naval Air Station Key West search-and-rescue crews sprung into action this week to save two mariners stranded in separate incidents.
The first rescue took place last Saturday as the Navy crew was on a routine maintenance check flight in the Lower Keys. A crew member spotted a semi-capsized 32-foot sailboat about 3:15 p.m. near Marvin Key. The crew member then spotted a man and a small dinghy washed ashore just east of Marvin Key.
After determining the man needed help, the crew contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West and received information to conduct a rescue. They then lowered a medical technician to the mariner, who was hoisted to the helicopter. Once rescued, the flight diverted to Boca Chica Field as the inclement weather had prevented the landing at Lower Keys Medical Center.
The victim was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
A second rescue was made Wednesday after search and rescue was notified by the Coast Guard at 8:35 a.m. of an injured fisherman aboard a vessel 12 miles east of the Dry Tortugas. Arriving at 9 a.m., the crew used a rescue basket to hoist the injured man — who suffered a broken wrist and ribs in a fall —aboard the helicopter and headed to Lower Keys Medical, landing at 9:40 a.m.
The names of the two rescued men and their conditions weren't available from NAS, according to spokeswoman Trice Denny.
Naval Air Station Key West is home to two MH-60S helicopters, primarily used as search and rescue for military pilots training in NAS Key West's 30,000-square-mile air range. The department consists of 10 helicopter pilots, seven air crew and five medical technicians.
