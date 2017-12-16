City holding off on 104th Street development

Monroe County has a lack of affordable housing and land on which to build it.
But what happens when another major hurricane like Irma hits the Keys and the land that existed as debris collection sites has been developed and no longer available?
Marathon City Council members were faced with the decision Tuesday night to either move forward with a building project on city-owned land or keep it open and clear for possible future disasters.
“The one thing Irma told us that is apparent now is we don’t have enough property,” said City Manager Chuck Lindsey. “We don’t have any room to grow and we need property to stage our equipment and protect it.”
He was talking about property behind the city’s new utilities building on 104th Street.
In October, after discussing the affordable housing crisis, the council put out a request for proposals from developers who might want to buy the land from the city and develop it into affordable housing. The idea behind putting out the RFP was to expedite the process, making affordable units ready for people to live in much quicker, officials said.
Tuesday night, Lindsey and Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis said that land now maybe better off bare. “We’re well-aware of the competing needs of that site,” Solis said.
Councilman Mark Senmartin said he does not agree with holding off on development of the land, where 20 affordable units could go.
The city has 20 affordable unit allocations a developer could use to build with, or the city could choose to grant the units to a different developer on a different piece of land.
“We have people that can build right now and if we hold those 20 units, we’re keeping it from being built faster,” Lindsey said.
Council members decided to hold off on developing the 104th Street property for the next six months.
Also Tuesday, Lindsey told the council the city needs $15 million until it’s reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’re looking at over $30 million in damages” and have $15 million to use, Lindsey said. “We’re going to need to come up with another $15 million.”
FEMA will probably reimburse the city 75 percent for damage from Irma, while the city and state are on the hook for the other 25 percent, breaking down to 12.5 percent each.
“Best-scenario? We get 90 percent [from FEMA]. We’ll plan for the 12.5 and the rest will be gravy,” Lindsey said.
Council members gave the go-ahead to city staff to start looking into a line of credit from local banks.
